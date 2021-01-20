Former Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie said that “it is a tragedy for Argentina” that the government of Alberto Fernández does not have a clear position against the regime of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela, where he assured that “there is a dictatorship and a subjugation of human rights”.

Faurie criticized the lack of “clarity” in Argentina’s foreign policy regarding the crisis that is being experienced in the Latin country and said that “that It is not the tradition in which the democracy of our country was forged after the military government, which was to defend human rights and denounce anyone who made a dictatorship. “

Speaking to the Todo Noticias channel, the former foreign minister regretted at the same time that “it has been achieved, through a kind of dialogue that has interests behind, to start draw a reality where Venezuela has the right to do whateverNo matter how much outrage he commits, how much he is unaware of democracy and the separation of powers, or that he causes the massive exile of Venezuelans. “

The Chancellor, Jorge Faurie. Photo EFE

“And Argentina has nothing to say … how does it have nothing to say? We are a regional actor, we are a country that also owes the Venezuela of Carlos Andrés Pérez to have managed to recover democracy in our country”, argument.

The diplomat also defended the management of former President Mauricio Macri regarding the conflict in Venezuela: “We had an active role in the Lima Group, and it is absurd that some repeat that the Lima Group was dedicated to provoking a coup of been in Venezuela. No, what is being asked is to hold objective and transparent elections with the participation of all. “

“We have to have the courage to say things as they are. This is a tragedy for Argentina, because it becomes the non-credibility of the Argentine Republic “, he asserted.

In October last year, President Alberto Fernández had endorsed the harsh report by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, on the Maduro regime.

However, this position earned him numerous criticisms from Kirchnerism and even from Chavista officials, who accused him of “deceiving Cristina, Néstor (Kirchner) and the whole world.”

Along these lines, the head of the National Constituent Assembly and one of the highest authorities of the Venezuelan government, Chavista Diosdado Cabello, criticized the Argentine president and called him “lukewarm and cold.”