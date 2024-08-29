The presidency of Nicolás Maduro remains under questioning from many political sectors in Latin America. Among them, Colombia has been involved in the search for solutions to reach an agreement regarding the situation of power in Venezuela.

One month before an election that, according to the National Electoral Council and the Supreme Court of Venezuela, declared Nicolás Maduro the winner, former Colombian Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva traveled to the country’s capital to talk with the questioned president.

What is known about the meeting

While days of protests against the election results were taking place, the former diplomat and the president were talking at the Miraflores Palace.

Through a post on Maduro’s official Instagram, Leyva’s visit was announced along with a message in which few in-depth details of the conversation were given.

“I met with the former foreign minister of Colombia, Dr. Álvaro Leyva, with whom we discussed global geopolitics and the major challenges facing the region.” says the publication of four photos in which the two are seen shaking hands.

In it, he also mentions that “unity, brotherhood, cooperation and peace among peoples is and will always be the way,” which gives some indication of the topics discussed during the meeting.

Colombia, along with Brazil and Mexico, is currently maintaining a conciliatory position regarding the situation in Venezuela.

The opposition denounced persecution after the demonstrations

Amidst protests by both sides, The opposition denounced persecution of leaders after the marches. Later, the Command with Venezuela in ‘x’ confirmed the arrest of Biagio Pileri, one of them, who was transferred to the Helicoide.

WE ARE MOVING FORWARD!! Those who believe that time favors the regime are wrong; with each passing day they are more isolated and we are more organized. We know how to manage and grow our strength. We are an indomitable people, who know that we have to… pic.twitter.com/THcO3adbqL — Maria Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) August 28, 2024

Maria Corina Machado also sent a message of resistance to the protesters and urged them not to give up on their demands. She said she had held talks with several presidents in the region.

“Those who believe that time favors the regime are wrong. Every day that passes they are more isolated and we are more organized,” he wrote on his ‘x’ account.