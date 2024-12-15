The candidate of the Georgian Dream government party, Mikhail Kavelashvili, was elected this Saturday new president of Georgia in a vote held in Parliament with the endorsement of the Central Electoral Commission and in the face of a boycott by the opposition.

The ex-footballer and politician, to whom opponents They blame a pro-Russian stancehas thus had the vote in favor of 224 electors compared to the vote against a single member of the Electoral College – out of a total of 300 -.

Thus, the president of the Electoral Commission, Georgi Kalandarishvili, has confirmed his appointment at the end of what have become the first presidential elections to be voted by indirect suffrage in the country, which is going through a serious crisis following the parliamentary elections held at the end of October, in which Georgian Dream won by a narrow margin.

Despite the boycott of the opposition, which won 61 seats in the last elections but whose deputies have refused to take the oath of office for consider that these elections were fraudulent, The vote took place without incident inside the Chamber.

The Electoral College is made up of 300 people, among whom are deputies of Parliament and representatives of local governments, as well as the regions of Ajaria and Abkhazia, the latter region to which the Georgian Government still considers part of its territory despite being ‘de facto’ independent.

Meanwhile, thousands of people have demonstrated since dawn in front of Parliament, which they consider illegitimate and, therefore, invalidated to elect the head of state to succeed the current president, Salomé Zurabishvili, who has joined the marches and has accused the Government of having “kidnapped” the country’s institutions.