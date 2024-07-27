Harold Lozano He is a former footballer from Valle del Cauca remembered for being part of the Colombian national team in the 90’s and also for his time with teams in the country and abroad. Recently, the midfielder recalled an anecdote when he played for Real Valladolid.

In a television programme to which he was invited to talk about his life in football, the 52-year-old former footballer recalled the moment when, in a match for Real Valladolid, where he played, he perfectly imitated the sound of a referee’s whistle in a play in which one of his teammates was fighting for a ball and fell to the ground.

The Real Madrid players stood still, believing that the referee had blown the whistle for a foul, and their rivals continued the play and scored a goal. “They knew it was me and they followed the sequence,” Lozano said.

The referee validated the goal and Real Madrid players immediately complained to him, saying that he had whistled. However, the referee upheld his decision and Real Valladolid tied the score at 1-1.

“Ever since I was in the youth teams, I always imitated the whistle of a referee. Always, ever since I was 16, 17, and I said, one day I’m going to do it,” Lozano recalled, laughing.

Real Madrid’s goalkeeper was Iker Casillas, but Zinedine Zidane and Raúl González, a legend of Spanish football, also played for that team.

The former Colombian midfielder said that even his team’s goalkeeper came to congratulate him, and when he did, he said: “Don’t hug me, because you’re selling me out,” he said, referring to the fact that the referee could see that Lozano imitated the sound of the whistle.

Lozano played for América de Cali, Pachuca and América in Mexico; Palmeiras in Brazil; Real Valladolid and Mallorca in Spain; and FC Rustavi in ​​Georgia.

