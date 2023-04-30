Petrov returned to Russia and Ukraine after his period at ADO Den Haag to make a comeback on the Dutch fields in 2006, at FC Volendam. After his professional career he played as an amateur for ASWH, Haaglandia and the amateur department of PSV. Petrov played two international matches for Young Russia.

Petrov still belongs to a select group of sixteen football players in Russia who scored at the highest Russian level before the age of eighteen. He made his first goal on May 17, 1992. Petrov was then 17 years and 303 days old.

In 2017, this site made another interview with Petrov, in which he elaborated on his alcohol addiction. He then lived in Waalwijk.