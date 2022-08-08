The 40-year-old former football player David Mendes da Silva also has to spend the next two weeks in prison. The examining magistrate in Rotterdam finds the suspicion of drug trafficking heavy enough.

The former midfielder and six-time international was arrested on Thursday at the party in honor of his fortieth birthday. That happened in an investigation into the import of narcotics and other criminal activities. He is also alleged to be involved in the rogue illegal gambling site Edobet and attracted the attention of the detectives when he withdrew large amounts of cash in recent weeks.

The Public Prosecution Service in Rotterdam states that the investigation into Da Silva is still in full swing and does not rule out the possibility that more people will be arrested in the same case.

National champion with AZ

The born Rotterdammer with Cape Verdean roots made his debut in 2000 in the main squad of Sparta. Mendes da Silva then played for Ajax, NAC Breda, AZ, Red Bull Salzburg and Panathinaikos and concluded his career at the age of 34 in 2017 with Sparta.

In 2009 he celebrated the national title in the Netherlands with AZ, with Red Bull Salzburg he took the Austrian ‘double’. He made his Orange debut in February 2007 against Russia. Mendes da Silva played seven times for the Dutch national team.