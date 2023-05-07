Former flight attendant talks about nightmare journeys: ‘Repugnant things’

A former flight attendant has decided to recount her nightmarish journeys in a book, in which the woman admits she has seen passengers do “repugnant” things.

Interviewed by Daily MailMarika Mikusova, this is the name of stewardessrecounted the worst experiences during his work in the volume Diary of A Flight Attendant.

The flight attendant, who worked for five years in a top-class airline among other things, says that “There are no flights without foot stinks”.

“Once a passenger sitting near the galley stretched his feet beyond the curtain, the smell was of cheese,” the woman revealed.

And again: “Another time on a flight a group of Turkish passengers, suspected of having stolen perfumes from the duty-free and therefore relegated to the back of the cabin, left bags full of their urine”.

Marika then reveals that “often there isn’t enough time to clean everything between flights”.

In fact, the former stewardess revealed that some passengers often change their child’s diaper while remaining in their seat, or that there are some travelers who use hot towels not to clean their hands but rather their armpits or worse.