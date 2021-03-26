The former Qantas flight attendant confessed to harassing the flight attendant during work, but said he had obtained her consent before the incident. It is reported by ABC News.

It is clarified that the incident occurred on a day flight from Perth to Melbourne back in April 2019, but the trial in this case took place only in 2021. A 54-year-old airline employee with the last name Vatovets, accused of harassment, said that he did touch his colleague’s chest and added that she had previously flirted with him.

So, according to the defendant, the girl began to ask him about his career, and then she herself started talking about sex. After that, the guy touched her intimate parts of the body, first asking permission, and then for a few seconds naked in front of her.

As Vatovets specified, the stewardess did not express negative emotions about what had happened, and after the plane landed at the airport, she looked calm.

However, as previously reported, a few days later the victim contacted the police. The girl accused the flight attendant of indecent behavior and complained to her friend about the stressful condition after the incident.