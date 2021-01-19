In the Russian capital, at the age of 89, the former first secretary of the Central Committee of the Komsomol, ex-deputy of the State Duma and diplomat Boris Pastukhov, reported RBK…

It is noted that Vitaly Arsentiev, a member of the central council of the organization “Pupils of the Komsomol – My Fatherland”, told the agency about this. The cause of death was not specified in the message.

Boris Pastukhov was born in 1933. In 1962, he became the first secretary of the Moscow city committee of the youth organization of the Communist Party of the USSR, from 1977 to 1982 he served as the first secretary of the central committee of the Komsomol.

From 1982 to 1986, Pastukhov served as chairman of the State Committee of the Soviet Union for Publishing, Printing and Book Trade, and then transferred to the diplomatic service. In 1986 he was the USSR ambassador to Denmark, and from 1989 to 1992 – in Afghanistan. After Pastukhov, he held the post of Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia, as well as the post of Minister for CIS Affairs. After leaving the Cabinet of Ministers, Pastukhov worked at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

