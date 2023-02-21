Born on May 7, 1943, in the city of Três Lagoas (MS), Dona Iris graduated in visual arts from UFG (Federal University of Goiás). She married Iris Rezende in 1964, with whom she had 3 children.

She began her political career in 2003, when she was a senator. Earlier, in 1994, she ran as Vice President of the Republic on the PMDB ticket with Orestes Quércia. She chaired the party’s national directory from 1995 to 1998, and again, on an interim basis, from March 2009 to January 2010.

She again assumed the position of senator from 2005 to 2006. In the same year, she was elected for her 1st term as a federal deputy (2007 – 2011). Re-elected, she remained in office until early 2015.