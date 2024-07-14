He pushed his daughter and wife to the ground, shielding them from gunfire that was coming toward Donald Trump. Corey Comperatore, a former fire chief, had just turned 50 and yesterday afternoon he was among the thousands of people crowding the stands around the stage where the former tycoon was closing his electoral campaign. One of the shots fired by twenty-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks He hit him squarely, making him collapse to the ground in a pool of blood.



Updating Shooting at Trump, the reconstruction: here’s what we know and the dark points of the attack alberto simoni July 14, 2024





“He died a hero, just as he lived,” were the words of the family who wanted to remember him on social networks today. Along with him, two other spectators – whose identities are not yet known – suffered some injuries during the attack and are now hospitalized in serious conditions.. A past leader of the Buffalo Township Fire Department in Butler County, Corey Buyer was sitting directly behind Trump when Crooks fired shots.. He immediately threw himself on his daughter and wife, who were also in the stands next to him.





THE ANALYSIS The attack sends Trump flying on social media: sirens and fists for the big hug to The Donald Dominic Jordan July 14, 2024

The Moment Trump Gets Shot at Pennsylvania Rally



“I saw a man fall to the back of the stands after being hit in the back of the head,” said a doctor who was present at the rally., a few meters from Comperatore. “Trump’s rally took my brother’s life,” his sister Dawn wrote on Facebook. “Hate for one man took the life of the man we all loved the most. He was a hero who protected his daughters. His wife and girls went through the unthinkable and unimaginable. My little brother had just turned 50 and had so much more life to live.”



In the photo Corey Comperatore, the 50-year-old former fire chief, victim of yesterday’s attack on Donald Trump, taken from the Facebook profile of his sister Dawn Comperatore Schafer (handle)





The memory of his daughter, Allyson, is also heartbreaking..“Yesterday, time stopped,” she said, “and when it started again, we entered a nightmare.” “He was the best father a daughter could ask for,” she added. “The media won’t tell you that a real superhero died. They won’t tell you how fast he pushed me and my mother to the ground. They won’t tell you that he protected my body from the bullets that were coming toward us.” “Dad,” Allyson concluded, “I love you so much that there are no words to express how deep my love is.”





Roman Journalist Passed Off as Trump Attacker, But It’s a Hoax July 14, 2024





Flags across Pennsylvania will be flown at half-staff in the coming days to remember the firefighter heroas announced by Democratic governor Josh Shapiro himself, who called on all political leaders to “lower the temperature and move beyond the rhetoric of hate.”