Former Finnish Prime Minister Marin: The West resembles a frog in warming water

By refraining from taking active action against Moscow, the West is like a frog in warming water. This was stated by former Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin at the Yalta European Strategy conference. Her words transmits “European Truth”.

“We are like that frog that sits in water that gradually warms up. (…) The water temperature is still comfortable, so our frog has no need to change anything,” the publication quotes the former prime minister as saying.

She added that there are many voices in the public sphere calling for people not to leave their comfort zone, one of which is the proposal to refuse aid to Ukraine.

Earlier, former British Ambassador to the US Kim Darroch said that allowing Ukraine to strike Russian territory with long-range missiles could threaten a serious escalation of the conflict. He also called for “careful consideration” of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s words about the possible consequences of strikes on Russian territory.