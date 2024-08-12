Antônio Delfim Netto was Minister of Finance during the Costa e Silva and Médici governments, during the military dictatorship

Former Minister of Finance, Agriculture and Planning and former federal deputy Antônio Delfim Netto died in the early hours of this Monday (12.Aug.2024), at the age of 96.

Delfim Netto was hospitalized at the Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo. The former minister’s death was due to complications related to his health.

WHO IS DELFIM NETTO

Antônio Delfim Netto, 92 years old, was the Minister of Finance, formerly the Ministry of Economy, from 1967 to 1974 – the period of the Costa e Silva and Médici governments, during the military regime. He was a federal deputy for the São Paulo Constituent Assembly from 1987, a position he held until 2007 after being reelected four times.

He graduated in 1951 from the Faculty of Economics at USP (University of São Paulo). He served as Minister of Agriculture in the Figueiredo government (1967-1984). He was also Brazil’s ambassador to France.