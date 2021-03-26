Artisan Studios has unveiled Astria Ascending, a new Japanese-style RPG being developed in conjunction with Final Fantasy 7 writer Kazushige Nojima and FF12 composer Hitoshi Sakimoto.

Astria Ascending casts players as one of the eight demigods – guardians of Harmony charged with protecting the world of Orcanon from the mysterious Noises.

There’s plenty more scene-setting in the trailer below – including mention of the delightfully named “Harmelon”, an instinct-suppressing melon used to maintain harmony across the land – but the gist is that it’s a side-on, turn-based RPG with some very nice hand-drawn art.

Astria Ascending – Announcement Trailer.

Kazushige Nojima and Hitoshi Sakimoto – who discuss the game in a separate video – are onboard as scenarist and composer respectively, further cementing Astria Ascending’s connection to 2015 iOS JRPG Zodiac: Orcanon Odyssey, which the pair also worked on.

Astria Ascending is scheduled to launch later this year and will be available on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox Game Pass, Switch, and Steam.