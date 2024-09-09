NEW YORK. Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, convicted of sexual assault and incarcerated in New York, underwent emergency heart surgery after experiencing severe chest pains. “Mr. Weinstein,” his representatives said, “was rushed to Bellevue Hospital last night due to serious health conditions.”

Weinstein, 72, was being held in New York City’s Rikers Island jail, where he is awaiting a retrial for rape. It is the second time in two months that he has been hospitalized. In April, a New York court overturned his conviction for rape and sexual assault and ordered a new trial.

Appellate judges ruled that the 2020 trial was improperly conducted, admitting women who accused Weinstein of incidents that were not part of the trial. The former producer, however, faces an additional 16 years in prison for a separate California rape conviction.