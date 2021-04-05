M.or more than a year after his sex crime conviction, former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has appealed. In court documents filed in New York on Monday, Weinstein’s attorneys stated that the pulp fiction producer, who was sentenced to 23 years in prison, was denied a fair trial.

The defense attorneys argue, among other things, that several women who incriminated the 69-year-old in the trial were not allowed to testify because their allegations against Weinstein were not part of the indictment. “The American criminal justice system was designed to convict defendants on the basis of their conduct – not on the basis of their general character,” the appeal reads.

The lawyers also accuse a jury of bias. The woman had written a book about older men chasing after younger women. The attorneys also criticize the presiding judge James Burke having given Weinstein an “unreasonably harsh and exaggerated” sentence.

Over 90 allegations of harassment

A New York jury found the former successful producer guilty of rape in a minor case and of serious sexual assault in February 2020. The following month Burke sentenced Weinstein to a 23-year prison term. The founder of the Miramax film studio is serving his sentence in a prison in New York State. He was expected to appeal.

The New York case was about sexual assault against two women. Weinstein is also awaiting trial in Los Angeles for the rape and sexual assault of several other women.

A total of around 90 women, including well-known actresses such as Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Gwyneth Paltrow, accused Weinstein of sexual harassment or violence. The discovery of the allegations triggered the worldwide #MeToo movement against sexual violence against women in autumn 2017.