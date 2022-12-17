The Filipino communist leader José Maria Sison (1939-2022) died in Utrecht on Saturday. His party, the Communist Party of the Philippines (CCP), reports this to AFP news agency. Sison had been in exile in the Netherlands since the 1980s.

Sison founded the CCP in 1969, from which the New People’s Army (NPA) rebel movement emerged. He was the leader of the guerrilla group until 1977 when he was captured. According to the EU and the United States, the NPA-CCP is a terrorist movement. Sison was also involved as an advisor to the NPA-CCP after his flight.

According to the Philippine Department of Defense, Sison was the “biggest stumbling block to peace in the Philippines.” The NPA is still active in the country, although the government estimates that there are only 2,000 guerrillas left fighting from the jungle and countryside for a communist revolution. At the height of the NPA, there were more than ten times that number.

Sison was released in 1986, after which he fled to the Netherlands. At first he was not given political asylum because he would still have ties with terrorist organisations. In 1996 it was decided that Sison could stay because his life would be in danger if he returned to the Philippines.