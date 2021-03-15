Former officer of the Akhmat Kadyrov patrol and guard service regiment, senior police sergeant Suleiman Gezmakhmaev told Novaya Gazeta about the massacres in Chechnya. The publication published the second part of the investigation into the execution of residents of the republic from “List 27”.

According to the newspaper, Gezmakhmaev took part in special operations to detain hundreds of Chechens and guarded at least 56 detainees in the basement of the regiment’s gym. In addition, the investigation says that the former soldier of the regiment knew about the circumstances of the murder, which took place on the night of January 26, 2017, at least 13 people from the “list of those executed.”

Gezmakhmaev described how the executions took place on the territory of the Kadyrov regiment. According to him, all 13 people, whose murder he witnessed, were gathered in the basement of the barracks. The first victims were executed with a shot in the head, however, according to the former policeman, the commander of the regiment, Aslan Iriskhanov, did not like it – after the shots there were traces of bullets and a persistent smell of blood. He suggested killing by asphyxiation.

A former regiment employee said that he personally interrogated Makhma Muskiev, who was called one of the militant commanders. Subsequently, as the newspaper writes, the Chechen Interior Ministry officially announced that Muskiev was not a member of the underground and had never been detained on suspicion of terrorism. “He was very thin, quiet and pitying. They beat him very hard, and he cried and agreed with everything that was accused of him. He was assigned to the “Emir”, they said that he attracted 10 fellow villagers to the bandit group, “Gezmakhmaev said. He also said that his colleague Suleiman Saraliev was ordered to kill Muskiev during one of their joint shifts.

“Suleiman told me that he could not forget Muskiev’s face at the moment when he was killed. After the execution, the corpses were taken out of the basement, put into UAZ-Patriot cars, which were at the guard of Tamerlan Musaev, the head of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Shali district, and taken away, “Gehmakhmaev said and added that subsequently Saraliev complained of nightmares and” got hooked on “Lyrics” “.

According to Gerakhmaev, his partner called him in March 2017, he was very scared and asked not to believe anyone, no matter what they said about him. After the conversation, the security officer found out from his colleagues what had happened. They said that the commander of the Terek SOBR Abuzaid Vismuradov brought a drug addict with him to the regiment, and he pointed to Saraliev and said that he was with him at an apartment in Grozny, “and that Suleiman was allegedly gay”. Then Vismuradov summoned Saraliev’s cousin to the regiment and asked, “Will you kill him or should we do it?”

The first part of the Novaya Gazeta investigation was published in February. It was based on the official documents of the Chechen Interior Ministry, which were at the disposal of the publication – these are tables with photographs and personal data of more than 160 detainees. Among them were found almost all the persons involved in the newspaper’s list (26 people). The pictures of the detainees were taken in recognizable places, for example, near the wall with a characteristic plinth in the Kadyrov regiment.

The Kremlin, commenting on the publications, said that media articles about mass extrajudicial killings in Chechnya could not be considered as evidence. According to Dmitry Peskov, the very concept of extrajudicial executions can be treated only from the point of view of the law, he does not see anything else.