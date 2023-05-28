Deutsche Wellei

5/27/2023 – 5:58 PM

Reynald Temarii, vice-president of football’s governing body, will answer for passive corruption in France. It is the first complaint in the European country arising from an investigation into the choice of host for the 2022 World Cup. French prosecutors investigating Qatar’s bid process for the 2022 World Cup have denounced former FIFA vice-president Reynald Temarii for corruption passive.

The complaint was announced this Saturday (27/05) by France’s National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) and is the first resulting from the investigation into Qatar’s selection process, which began in 2019.

Temarii is from Tahitian and is a former president of the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC). He was forced to step down in 2010 after being cited in an undercover investigation by the British newspaper Sunday Times which suggested that Temarii had put his vote up for sale in exchange for a millionaire football project in his home country.

Maneuver on the eve of voting

Due to the scandal, Temarii was banned for one year by FIFA on November 17, 2010 for violating the code of ethics, which excluded him from the vote on December 2 at the headquarters of the highest football body, in Zurich, which would decide the host of the 2022 World Cup and gave victory to Qatar.

The OFC would have the right to nominate someone to vote in its place, and would cast the first of its votes to Australia and, in a second round of voting, to the United States, the then favorites to host the 2022 World Cup.

But Temarii, who initially said she accepted the punishment, appealed her ban on the night of November 30, on the eve of the decisive vote. His appeal, under FIFA rules, stripped the OFC of its right to vote on December 2, and Qatar won the race over the US by 14 votes to 8.

Legal costs paid by Qatari

In 2015, Temarii was banned again by FIFA, this time for eight years, for having received around 300,000 euros to cover his legal expenses with the appeal made in 2010, paid by Mohamed bin Hammam, a former FIFA executive member and a responsible for securing the World Cup for his home country, Qatar.

Bin Hammam is the central figure in allegations of rigging the vote that gave Qatar the right to host the 2022 World Cup, and was banned for life from football in 2012.

The French investigation was also interested in a meeting at the Élysée Palace in Paris on 23 November 2010, just over a week before the vote, between then-French President Nicolas Sarkozy, Qatari Prince Tamim ben Hamad al- Thani – who became emir in 2013 – and UEFA president at the time Michel Platini, who subsequently voted for Qatar.

bl (AFP, SID)
























