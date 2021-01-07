Former President of the International Football Federation (FIFA) Joseph Blatter was hospitalized due to a sharp deterioration in his health, the Swiss newspaper informs Blick…

As the newspaper notes, doctors assess the condition of the 84-year-old ex-president as grave, while it is specified that his life is now not in danger. It is not known what caused the Swiss to feel worse.

It should be added that Blatter contracted a coronavirus infection at the end of November last year, he recovered completely after a two-week recovery period.

Joseph Blatter stepped down as President of the International Football Federation in 2015 after a corruption scandal. The functionary was suspended from football activities for eight years, later the period of his disqualification was reduced to six years.

Meanwhile, in June 2020, a new investigation was launched against Blatter, the former president was suspected of inappropriately spending $ 1 million from the FIFA fund.