Former FIFA President Joseph Blatter is in Switzerland in reserved status, as reported this Friday to the daughter of the man who led the highest body in world football for 17 years.

“My father is in the hospital. It’s getting better every day, but he needs time and rest, “revealed Corinne Blatter Andenmatten, who requested” respect for private life, “according to the Swiss newspaper. Blick.

In 2015, Blatter (84) was housed in an intensive care unit due to a collapse of his immune system and the following year he was treated for a skin tumor and underwent knee surgery.

A month ago, the former Swiss leader himself revealed that he had tested positive for coronavirus, although he assured that he had already recovered from the disease, according to the US newspaper. The Atlantic.

So far, there are no details on whether the current problems are related to his medical history.

Blatter (84) was FIFA president for 17 years until he resigned in June 2015, due to a large corruption investigation known as FIFAgate.

In December of that year, he was suspended for eight years, a penalty later reduced to six, for a payment of 1.2 million euros made to former French footballer Michel Platini, then head of UEFA.

The corruption allegations spelled the biggest crisis in the history of the Zurich-based organization.

