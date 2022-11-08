Former FIFA President Blatter says Qatar won the World Cup was a mistake

The former president of the International Football Federation (FIFA), Joseph Blatter, called it a mistake that Qatar received the right to host the 2022 World Cup and spoke about the details of the choice of the host country of the World Cup, including a secret deal between the Middle Eastern country and France. His words leads Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger.

According to Blatter, before choosing the venue for the championship in 2010, the FIFA executive committee actually agreed that Russia should receive the 2018 World Cup, and the 2022 World Cup would be hosted by the United States. According to the ex-president of the organization, it would be “a gesture of peace if two long-time political opponents held the world championships back to back.”

However, a week before the selection, Blatter received a call from Michel Platini, then head of UEFA, who said the plan would not work. He explained that he met at the Elysee Palace with French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who had previously dined with the Crown Prince of Qatar. “Sarkozy told Platini: ‘Look what you and your UEFA colleagues can do for Qatar when the World Cup selection is in place,'” Blatter added.

According to him, in the end, four votes from Platini and his supporters played a decisive role in the fact that the 2022 World Cup went to Qatar, and not the United States. At the same time, Blatter explained that it was both the desire of the President of France and money, explaining that “in six months, Qatar bought fighter jets from the French for $14.6 billion.”

In addition, Joseph Blatter called Qatar too small a country for which football and the World Cup are “too big”.

In July, Blatter and Platini were acquitted of fraud. The court found unfounded accusations against the functionaries of maladministration, breach of trust and forgery of securities.

Blatter has served as FIFA president since 1998. In 2015, he was removed from his post due to a corruption scandal.