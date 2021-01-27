When Haas announced the signing of Mick Schumacher, Formula 1 welcomed the German with a video of when he was just 1 year old and his father, a future champion with Ferrari in 2000, put him on a kart. Two decades later, almost one of Michael’s farewell from the category – his last season was in 2012 with Mercedes – a Schumacher will drive again at the Gran Circo and expectations are huge. However, there is a big shot that warns that “the name is not enough to win.”

Is about Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, the former president of the Italian team, who tried to lower expectations in the debut year of the 21-year-old German driver. “The name is not enough to win, more is needed “, said the Italian in an interview published by the magazine Sport Bild.

“It’s good to let him drive in Haas, in a second row team and no pressure. It is important for him to grow there, gain experience and progress, “said Di Montezemolo, 73, about the son of the seven-time Formula 1 world champion and trained as a driver at the Ferrari Academy.

Mick Schumacher with the members of the Ferrari Formula 1 team after becoming champion in the opening category. Photo EFE / Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images

Furthermore, Di Montezemolo revealed what his first thought was when he learned of Mick Schumacher’s entry into Formula 1. “Michael. I can only hope that Michael can share in his son’s success. from home and that it is a great satisfaction for him what his son has achieved, “he recalled.

Mick Schumacher will contest his first race in the premier class of motorsport on March 28 in Bahrain, the same place where his father returned to Formula 1 as a Mercedes driver in 2010, four years after his successful stint for Ferrari.

In his 23 years on the Prancing Horse, Di Montezemolo held five world championships with Schumacher. “Michael was the Ferrari superhero. He was, by far, the best driver in the history of Ferrari “, he remarked about who did not reappear publicly since the serious ski accident he suffered on December 29, 2013.

For this reason, Michael Schumacher could not accompany Mick the first time he got into a car, in 2015, in the German F4 championship, before moving on to European F3 in 2017 and winning the title in 2018.

Although in 2008 he enrolled in karting with his mother’s last name, Betsch, and later used Mick Junior, Mick Schumacher stepped out of his father’s shadow when he arrived in F2 in 2019 and said that being compared to his father “was never a trouble”.

This was also demonstrated on the track: he was runner-up in German Formula 4, European Formula 3 champion and was established in 2020 in Formula 2, days after confirming his landing in Formula 1 since this season.

With information from DPA