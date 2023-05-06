Former female Millionaires player died in tragic accident

Angie Valbuena, former player of Fortaleza, La Equidad and Millonarios in the Women’s League, died tragically this Friday, at 32 years old.

One of her best friends, Laura Fernanda Gómez, was in charge of confirming the news on her social networks.

The first versions speak of Valbuena dying in a traffic accident, on the road between Tunja and Paipa, in the department of Boyacá.

The player participated in the first five editions of the Women’s League. In 2017 she acted for Fortaleza, the following year she went to La Equidad, where she was for three seasons, and in 2021 she reinforced Millonarios.

URGENT

Former professional player Angie Valbuena passed away.

He was active in Fortaleza (2017), Equidad (2018-2020) and Millionaires (2021). He played 40 league games and scored 2 goals.

Rest in peace. Source: Laura Fernanda Gomez (Facebook). pic.twitter.com/e72Tx3oNyg — FFP Instantly (@FFPAICOL) May 5, 2023

Valbuena managed to play 40 professional matches, 9 with Fortaleza, 23 with La Equidad and 8 with Millonarios. He scored two goals, one with the Insurers and one with the Blues.

She also stood out in futsal, in teams like Real Antioquia, with which she qualified for the Copa Libertadores of this discipline, and was called up to the Colombian National Team at the time.

The Colombian Football Federation, its Executive Committee and the coaching staff of the Colombian National Team regret the death of the player Angie Valbuena, who was part of the @FCFSeleccionCol de Futsal and several national football clubs in the Women’s League. From the… – Colombian National Team (@FCFSeleccionCol) May 6, 2023

News in development.

SPORTS

More sports news