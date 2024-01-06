With one of the longest tenures at Alesp, deputy from São Paulo for 36 years was diagnosed with cancer

Former state deputy Campos Machado (PSD-SP) died this Saturday (Jan 6, 2024), aged 84. Diagnosed with leukemia less than 1 month ago, he was admitted to Hospital Sírio Libanês, in São Paulo. The politician had one of the longest tenures in Alesp (Legislative Assembly of the State of São Paulo), 36 years old, with 8 consecutive terms.

With a political career started by former president Jânio Quadros, for whom he was a lawyer, Campos Machado was the author of 293 laws approved by Alesp and around 4,000 legislative initiatives and projects processed. He was a criminal lawyer trained at USP (University of São Paulo).

Some of the approved laws with national repercussions:

In his 8th term, Campos Machado achieved a historic record by being the only one to be reappointed to exercise party leadership 30 consecutive times.

Antônio Carlos Campos Machado arrived at Alesp at the age of 48 in 1987. He was a member of the PTB for 32 years, from his first term to 2020, when he left the party because he disagreed with the approach of the former federal deputy Robert Jeffersonat the time president of the party, ex-president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

In the same year, Campos Machado left for Forward, in which he was state president and leader in the assembly. In 2022, he failed to be re-elected. His political career ended in PSDwith affiliation in August 2023.

The former deputy was born in Cerqueira César, in the interior of São Paulo and leaves 3 children.