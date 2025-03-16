FC Bayern mourns the loss of his long -time president and honorary president Fritz Scherer. As the German football record champion announced, the Augsburg-born died one month after his 85th birthday in Munich.

Scherer became a member of Bayern in July 1971 and had been active in various committees of the club management for more than 30 years. From 1985 to 1994 he acted as president and was therefore the predecessor of Franz Beckenbauer, who died last year. He leaves his wife Claudia, his daughter Katja and two grandchildren.

The incumbent President Herbert Hainer praised Scherer as one of the club’s formative characters. “With him as President, the central course of this club was set, without which FC Bayern would never stand where it is today. Fritz Scherer was an architect of today’s FC Bayern, ”he said. From 1979 to 1985 the professor of economy was initially treasurer, from 1994 to 2012 Vice President among President Beckenbauer (until 2009) and Uli Hoeneß.

Hoeneß recalled the time “as Fritz Scherer and I started together at FC Bayern in 1979, as a treasurer, as a manager: At that time the club had a turnover of twelve million marks, today it is around 950 million euros”. Scherer was “always open to everyone”, FC Bayern always had “with his calm, objectivity and expertise. With him as President, our club pushed into new spheres, ”said the honorary president.

The long-time CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge also emphasized that “many milestones of FC Bayern are closely linked to the name Fritz Scherer”. Scherer himself had in an interview with the club magazine 51 For his 85th birthday, the development illustrates: “In my time, Sören Lerby’s transfer was a quantum leap, and we speak of two million marks here. The fans can be extremely proud of how everything has developed. “