Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Former FBI agent pleads guilty to laundering money for a Russian oligarch

August 16, 2023
Former FBI agent pleads guilty to laundering money for a Russian oligarch

charles mcgonigal

Former FBI agent Charles McGonigal arrives for a hearing.

Former FBI agent Charles McGonigal arrives for a hearing.

The man could face a penalty that would deprive him of his liberty for five years.

A former agent of FBI in New York pleaded guilty this Tuesday to having laundered money for the Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, subject to sanctions from the United States Treasury Department.

The ex-agent, Charles McGonigal, had been commissioned to investigate Russian oligarchs for the FBI, and agreed to gather information on a Deripaska’s rival in 2021 in exchange for illicit payments, using shell companies to send and receive the money, according to a statement from the Department of Justice.

Today’s admission demonstrates the Justice Department’s intent to prosecute and dismantle illegal networks

He faces one count of conspiring to violate US sanctions law and one count of conspiring to commit money launderingboth punished with up to five years in prison.

“Today’s admission demonstrates the Justice Department’s intent to pursue and dismantle the illegal networks that Russian oligarchs use to try to escape the reach of our sanctions,” Deputy Attorney General Matthew Olsen of the Division of Security said in the letter. National.

Deripaska was sanctioned by the Treasury in 2018 as part of the US response to alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election, according to the newspaper The Wall Street Journal.

It was also included in the list of seven oligarchs which were sanctioned by the UK in March 2022 in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, along with names like Roman Abramovich or Andrei Kostin, all linked to the Kremlin.

EFE

