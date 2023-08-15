Colombian Martin Leonel Perez Castro, known as “Richard”, former commander of the Front 30 of the FARC (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia) guerrilla, pleaded guilty this Monday (14) in a New York court to conspiring to distribute more than 75 tons of cocaine to the United States.

Perez Castro, 53, extradited in June 2022, faces life imprisonment as the maximum sentence.

“The defendant was a senior FARC leader who financed the group’s violence and terrorism through the production and distribution of tons of cocaine on a global scale,” federal prosecutor Breon Peace said in a statement.

“Their guilty plea is a powerful reminder to drug trafficking organizations around the world that this office and our law enforcement partners will bring them to justice for the harm and misery they have caused in the United States and elsewhere,” added.

According to the indictment, under Pérez Castro’s leadership, the FARC’s Frente 30 had ample revenue by selling cocaine directly to traffickers or extorting money from traffickers who operated in territories where the organization dominated criminal activities.

In addition, the indictment noted that Frente 30, based in southwestern Colombia, exported cocaine to Europe and other regions, in addition to having attacked rival drug trafficking groups and Colombian government forces to protect or expand the territory of the FARC, a guerrilla group that The US government classified it as a foreign terrorist organization in 1997.

After the Colombian government and the FARC signed a peace agreement in 2016, the former guerrilla group was dissolved. Following that pact, on November 30, 2021, the United States revoked the FARC’s designation as a terrorist group.

Pérez Castro was captured by the Colombian police in 2014 and, in 2019, the Special Justice for Peace (JEP) denied him the guarantee of non-extradition that he had requested, considering that he committed crimes after leaving the FARC and therefore was not covered. for the advantages granted to former members of the guerrillas under the agreement signed with the government.

On August 8, another Colombian drug trafficker, Dairo Antonio Úsuga, known as “Otoniel”, was sentenced in a US federal court to 45 years in prison after pleading guilty in January to leading the criminal organization Clan del Golfo and conspiring to smuggle drugs into the United States.