Estadão Content
03/15/2024 – 16:53

The former Air Force commander, Brigadier Carlos Almeida Baptista Júnior, said in a statement to the Federal Police that he was approached by federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) during a Brazilian Air Force (FAB) event, in Pirassununga, in the interior of São Paulo , with a demand not to “leave President Bolsonaro in the lurch”. The case occurred, according to him, on December 8, 2022, when then-president Jair Bolsonaro had already been defeated by the current holder of the federal Executive Branch, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

According to his statement given to the PF, Baptista Júnior stated that he responded that he would not accept an illegal request.

“Deputy, I understand what you are saying and I do not accept that you are proposing any illegality.” When contacted, Zambelli's defense stated that he never made an illegal request, he does not remember the fact and “if, by chance, he asked for reception, he did so because of the defeat in the elections”. (read the full note below). Bolsonaro's was also sought, but has not yet responded.

Afterwards, Baptista Júnior stated that he had informed the then Minister of Defense Paulo Sergio de Oliveira what had happened. Oliveira then reportedly said that the parliamentarian approached him in a “similar way”. In the statement, there are no further details about the meetings.

In the same statement, Baptista Júnior stated that he had spoken with General Heleno, former chief minister of the Institutional Security Office (GSI), in São José dos Campos (SP) during graduation at the Technological Institute of Aeronautics (ITA). According to Baptista Júnior, Heleno was “astonished” and “did not talk” when he received a denial of a coup attempt from the main name of the Brazilian Area Force (FAB).

The hearings were made public this Friday, 15th, by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court, rapporteur of the inquiry. In addition to Baptista Júnior, the former Army commander, Freire Gomes, revealed pressure for the military to support an attempt at rupture. Baptista Júnior even said that Freire Gomes threatened to arrest Bolsonaro if the proposal went ahead.

READ THE FULL NOTE FROM CARLA ZAMBELLI'S DEFENSE:

“Congresswoman Carla Zambelli, currently on leave for health reasons, through her defense, clarifies that she DOES NOT KNOW the facts surrounding this draft, reiterating that she would also never agree, request or request anything irregular, immoral or illicit. Furthermore, she does not remember this reported fact and if, perhaps, she asked for acceptance, she did so because of the defeat in the elections, support that would have been perfectly plausible at that time.

DANIEL LEON BIALSKI, BRUNO GARCIA BORRAGINE, DANIELA MICHELONI WOISKY, ANDRÉ MENDONÇA BIALSKI”