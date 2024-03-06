It's not an easy time for Heikki Kovalainen. The former Formula 1 driver will have to undergo open heart surgery after being diagnosed with an ascending aortic aneurysm.

At this time Kovalainen is not suffering from any symptoms and could continue his life without any problems, but he has nevertheless decided to stop his motorsport activities until he has fully recovered.

The Finn should have returned to racing in the Japanese rally championship this season with the Aicello Rally Team, at the wheel of a Toyota GR Yaris Rally2, teaming up with Sae Kitagawa, co-driver with whom he won the national title in 2022 and 2023.

The team had announced the replacement of Kovalainen with Katsuhiko Taguchi before the opening rally of the championship, scheduled 3 weeks ago. Kovalainen, after undergoing some tests, was advised to carry out more in-depth investigations.

At the end of this it emerged that Kovalainen suffers from an ascending aortic aneurysm, a swelling of the artery closest to the heart. An aneurysm occurs in a weak spot in the arterial wall of a blood vessel that can tear or rupture, causing severe, life-threatening internal bleeding.

Kovalainen, through a statement released by the team, said he wanted to undergo surgery in Finland before returning to racing at a later date.

“I was diagnosed with an ascending aortic aneurysm during a recent medical check-up and was told I could not attend rallies due to the increased risk of aortic rupture,” he said.

“I have no symptoms and currently feel well, and now we are preparing a plan to solve the problem. An open heart operation is the best solution at the moment and we are preparing. We hope to be operated on and start recovery as soon as possible “.

“My goal is obviously to return to the Japanese Rally Championship with the AICELLO Rally Team. I was planning to participate in rallies until the end of January, but after careful evaluation with my team of doctors I decided to try to solve this problem.”

“I am sorry to all of our team partners and our fans about this issue and thank you for all of your encouragement and support regarding this matter.”