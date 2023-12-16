Giedo van der Garde follows Bobby Doorknobs' example and retires from racing. So here's a little look back at GiGa's career.

Yes, you would almost forget it with the unprecedented wealth that Max Verstappen has given us in recent years. But traditionally, the Netherlands is actually not that good at F1. Belgium, for example, has had significantly more drivers (24 instead of 17) in the premier class and also (still) more winners. For Max it was often a matter of hustling, hoping for a seat, scraping together sponsorship money and then often riding along at the back.

That was ultimately true Giedo van der Garde. Although, raising sponsorship money was never such an issue with Marcel Boekhoorn in the background. Anyway, you still have to perform well in the entry-level classes to qualify for F1. Giedo eventually did that…and yet perhaps not quite. He ended up driving for Caterham for a year.

After that, there was actually a seat at Sauber in the pipeline for 2015, which would have allowed him to compete with Max Verstappen in the Toro Rosso that year. But, as we know, that was unfortunately not to be the case in the end. Felipe Nasr and Marcus Ericsson paid more to Moneysha Kaltenborn and Giedo was left with a bag of money. Which was of no use to him, because the money was already there anyway. Anyway, how did it get to this point and what happened afterwards? A career in a nutshell.

Karting

It starts like most drivers except real natural talents like Bob Prikwoud on the karts. Giedo really excelled in that, partly thanks to the expert guidance of Jos Verstappen. It is a period that the man from Rhenen still looks back on with great pleasure: little pressure, a lot of racing, a lot of winning, a lot of learning. Giedo became Super A world champion in 2002, succeeding Vitantonio Liuzzi.

The young Giedo was then promoted to KNAF Talent 1st and made his debut in Formula Renault. He was also included in Renault's training program for young drivers. An anecdote about this is that Giedo once came second in a race and immediately threw his cup in the trash. The leader of the training program would have seen this scene and decided there and then: I have to have that. After all, only place 1 counts.

Formula classes: the beginning

However, the first years in Formula Renault were not an unqualified success. In some ways, van der Garde's career is very similar to that of Nyck de Vries. There was always some success in the entry-level classes. Sometimes men were defeated who later became highly accomplished F1 drivers. But success was not always there and not fast enough.

The first year of F3 resulted in 9th place in the final standings. The second year: ninth again. For the third year, Giedo switched to the McLaren-Mercedes training program and ended up at super team ASM. But while Giedo took his first win in the EuroSeries and now finished sixth in the final standings, Vettel and Hamilton emerged as the real top talents in the class.

Formula classes: still the push to F1

Despite the good but not great results in F3, Giedo remained attractive to F1 teams thanks to his strong sponsors. This became apparent in 2007, when van der Garde was first announced as a test driver for Super Aguri, but months later it seemed that he was happily joining Spyker. Later at Sauber the team had two seats for three (or four) drivers, but at this point Giedo had one seat and two seats.

Ultimately, Spyker was chosen, which in retrospect was not the most convenient choice. Anyway, it was all about a role as a test driver. In the meantime, van der Garde continued to build his CV to actually qualify for a racing seat in F1. And that worked quite well in the World Series by Renault (WSBR), or Formula Renault 3.5, if you prefer.

In the first year there were consistent points and in 2008 the title followed with five victories and three second places. At that time the championship was still highly regarded. GP2 was just new and the WSBR was initially a bit behind it. Maybe not quite at the same level, but not far below either. Van der Garde could now place himself in a row with, among others, Marc Gené, Fernando Alonso, Franck 'good sniff' Montagny, Ricardo Zonta, Heikki Kovalainen and Robert Kubica. After van der Garde, Robin Frijns, Kevin Magnussen and Carlos Sainz, among others, would also become champions in the class, before it was finally closed down after the 2017 season.

GP2

However, storming F1 directly via the title was not possible. Perhaps partly because Spyker had already disappeared. So the only step up that was left between F1 and Giedo followed; the GP2. Giedo ended up at iSport for the first year, at a time when everything with an 'i' in the name was cool. He was a good senior midfielder in the field as a team. The AZ of Twente of the GP2, just to put a banned football reference in a racing article.

In that respect, the first year was actually very good. Giedo won three times, including once a main race (at Monza). His teammate that year was Diego Nunes. Diego who? Exactly yes, we never heard anything about it after that. And that's because Giedo had it in his bag.

But, in year two of GP2, things actually went wrong. Giedo moved to the Barwa Addax team, a real top team at the time. But he became Sergio Perez's teammate there. This young Mexican at the time, was in his first year in the class and was, certainly at times, much faster than van der Garde. Checo was inconsistent (gee), but finished the year second, while Giedo finished seventh in the final standings. But worse: on a few weekends you saw the truly extraordinary speed of the top talents with Perez. That glimmer hopes that it is an F1 champion in the making. Giedo had to rely more on consistent gathering. He didn't win any more races at Barwa Addax.

Not even in 2011, when Perez left for F1. That is disastrous, because as the adage goes for talent seekers: you can learn not to be consistent, but you need pure speed. Perez seemed to have it more than our compatriot in 2010. In 2011, Giedo was joined by Charles Pic. The Frenchman he would later meet again in F1. That year the team became champion, but the drivers did not make much progress. Giedo was fifth in the final standings, three points behind Pic. Returner Grosjean became champion, Luca Fillipi second and the late Jules Bianchi third.

Still the jump

And then you automatically end up in the Vitaly Petrov/Pastor Maldonado/Jolyon Palmer/Nyck de Vries category. Drivers who are always 'close' in the higher entry classes, ultimately partly thanks to experience. But they never really break through or do so too late. Unlike the men mentioned, Giedo did not become GP2 champion in his fourth or fifth year. But he continued for another year.

The brand new F1 team owner Tony Fernandes had also added a GP2 team. For example, in 2012 Giedo started in green for Caterham Racing for a fourth year of GP2 after already 1 year of Formula Renault, three years of Formula 3 and two years of WSBR. A slightly more extensive and undoubtedly more expensive training than Max Verstappen.

2012 was actually once again comparable to previous years: sixth in the final standings. But, no problem with Colombian teammate Rodolfo Gonzalez and crucially: victory in the main race in Singapore. That undoubtedly went down well with Malaysian Fernandes. He could use a little taste of success, given the performance of his F1 team.

F1 driver

As a result, Giedo was still the next Dutch F1 driver in 2013. As a teammate as said of Charles Pic. That was already a balanced fight in GP2 and it was again in F1. In the races, Pic finished 12 times ahead of van der Garde and van der Garde 7 times ahead of Pic. But hey, what does that say in a Caterham? Van der Garde was narrowly the better in the qualifications. Albeit with the smallest possible margin: 10-9.

As is often the case when two drivers are evenly matched and the car is not very good, it doesn't really benefit anyone. Riding in a rearguard team only helps if you are Russell or Albon and can catch up with your teammate year in and year out. Because neither Pic nor van der Garde could break away from the other's level, in this case there was not immediately a better team that was eager to bring in one of the two. Staying with the ailing Caterham didn't really make sense either. So van der Garde once again opted for a 'build-up phase'.

In 2014, the Dutchman was a test driver at Sauber, with the intention of getting one of the team's permanent seats in 2015. That all went well, until Sauber found itself in serious financial trouble a few years after BMW's departure. Tapping into new sponsors proved difficult in practice. At least, new sponsors who were not tied to another driver.

Monisha Kaltenborn saw no other way than to do something that was not possible: attract three drivers for two seats. Giedo is still not really a fan of his former team boss. We are not allowed to say it, but in that respect the two female team bosses that the sport has had to date (Monisha and Claire) have not exactly set a good example. Neither from the business instinct, but certainly not from the empathy that is promised to us from leaders of the better sex. Anyway, in the future this will probably be corrected by other examples that triumph epically with style and class.

Anyway, after a farce in which Giedo was in his racing suit in Australia without a car, this failure meant the end of his F1 career. A touch that, he admits, understandably affected him quite a bit. The Sauber was good enough for points that year. Giedo could have at least done what Nasr or Ericsson did that year. They scored 27 and 9 points respectively, which immediately made Giedo one of the best scoring Dutchmen in F1. How great it would have been to see Max fight Giedo that year. But then again, not all beautiful things that could happen always do.

Racing after the realized, but not entirely envisioned F1 dream

2015 was such a lost racing year. In 2016, however, van der Garde took up racing again with the LMP2 title in the ELMS Series for the G-Drive team. In the years that followed, he played for the yellow brigade of Frits van Eerd, who has unfortunately been arrested. However, due to his experience and performance in Endurance Racing, Van der Garde was also able to find a seat elsewhere. In the past year he competed for TDS Racing and United Autosports.

Resume

Of course, Giedo Jan Lammersesque can continue in these classes for years to come. But the good man thinks it was nice. At 38 years old, unlike Alonso and Hamilton, he indicates that he is already feeling the sporting decline. Maybe also because he has other things to do after the sport. That's kind of the story of the sportsman at the end of his natural career. It's all still possible, but you have to do a lot more to stay at the same level. And that's probably not what you want anymore with three children at home on the couch.

Who knows, maybe it will come around again and we will see Giedo back on the circuit one day. But for now he says he's hanging up his helmet. Looking back, if you are a Calvinist, Giedo was, soberly considered, a Dutch F1 driver like almost all the others except Max. But don't forget: as mentioned, there have only been 17 Dutch F1 drivers since 1950. And Giedo was one of them. Whose deed.

This article Former F1 driver Giedo van der Garde retires from racing first appeared on Autoblog.nl.



#driver #Giedo #van #der #Garde #retires #racing