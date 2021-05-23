Russian singer Maria Katz, who represented the country at Eurovision in 1994, criticized the members of the Italian group Måneskin, who became the winners of the music competition in 2021. Her words on Sunday, May 23, are quoted by RT.

“I totally disliked the Italians,” Katz said.

According to her, the victory in the competition was much more deserved by the representative of Switzerland, Gjon’s Tears. “I think he is a great vocalist and musician … It is not for nothing that he was in the first place in the voting. Only the audience jury changed this alignment, ”the artist explained.

She also praised the performance of Russian singer Manizha, calling it wonderful.

The Italian rock band Måneskin won Eurovision with the song Zitti e buoni (“Quiet and Peaceful”), gaining 524 points. In second place was France, represented by artist Barbara Pravy with the song Voilà, with 499 points. Russia, from which Manizha performed with the song Russian Woman, scored 204 points.