Former participant of the international music contest “Eurovision” from Russia Maria Tolmacheva assessed the chances of the singer Manizha (real name – Manizha Sangin) in the final of the contest. It is reported by RIA News…

According to Maria, who represented Russia at the 2014 competition with her sister Anastasia, Manizha has a “very interesting” song Russian Woman (“Russian woman”), “she really hooks people.” At the same time, Tolmacheva stressed that the results of the final can be unpredictable.

“She has a lot of support, people will vote for her. In the top 10, in the top 5, even we will definitely get there. Let’s hope, ”said the former contestant. The Tolmachev sisters wished Manizha good luck and expressed hope for good results.

Earlier, Manizha shared her emotions from her performance in the semifinals of the international music contest “Eurovision” and told the details of preparations for going on stage. She emphasized that the most important thing for her in the competition is to defeat herself and her fears, and not win first place.

The final of the Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on Saturday 22 May. Manizha will perform at number five at the festival. In Russia, the competition will be broadcasted by Channel One.