Box legend René Weller died on Monday after a long illness. This was confirmed by his wife Maria Weller of the “Bild” newspaper. Weller, who suffered from a so-called mixed dementia, was 69 years old. “My love, I salute your last journey. Hand in hand and in my arms you left me today at 5:50 p.m. at home in peace,” Maria Weller wrote on Instagram.

The Pforzheimer discovered boxing as a teenager. As an amateur he was German champion nine times and second at the European Championships. In 1984 he won the European lightweight title for the first time in the professional class.

The trained heating engineer and goldsmith was also known as “beautiful René”. After retiring from sports, he had several conflicts with the law and had to spend several years in prison for cocaine trafficking, among other things.