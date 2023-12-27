Home page politics

Press Split

Jacques Delors has died. © Etienne Laurent/EPA/dpa

The French former EU Commission President Jacques Delors, who is considered the founding father of the euro, has died in Paris.

Brussels – Former EU Commission President Jacques Delors is dead. The Frenchman, who headed the EU Commission from 1985 to 1995 and is considered one of the founding fathers of the monetary union, died on Wednesday in Paris at the age of 98, like his daughter Martine Aubry told AFP. “He died in his sleep this morning in his home in Paris,” said the mayor of Lille.

Co-founder of the monetary union: Frenchman Jacques Delors dies

The French socialist, born on July 20, 1925 in Paris, was Minister of Economy and Finance under President François Mitterrand from 1981 to 1984 before moving to Brussels in 1985. At the head of the EU Commission, he played a key role in reviving and advancing the idea of ​​European integration. His achievements include the completion of the EU internal market, the signing of the Schengen Agreement and the beginning of the Economic and Monetary Union (EMU), which led to the introduction of the euro. Delors is therefore considered the architect of the modern EU.

In France, Delors declined to run for the Socialists' presidential candidacy in 1995, even though he was considered the most promising candidate.