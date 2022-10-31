Soledad Iparraguirre, ‘Anboto’, in January 2021, during one of the trials held against her at the National Court. Juan Carlos Hidalgo (EFE)

The bloody history of Soledad Iparraguirre, alias Anboto either MarisolAdd a new sentence. The National Court has sentenced the former head of ETA to another 425 years in prison for planting a car bomb in 1985 near the Mendizorroza stadium, in Vitoria (Álava), where the Alavés soccer team was going to play a match against the Lleida. The judges consider it proven that the terrorist drove the vehicle used in the crime, loaded with 24 kilos of Goma 2 and 100 kilos of shrapnel (“screws normally used by Renfe to fasten tracks”), on whose steering wheel the fingerprints were found. of the accused, according to the police. Since France handed her over in 2019, this is the ninth ruling issued against her, thus accumulating sentences worth 793 years and 8 months in prison.

More information

The magistrates of the Second Section of the Criminal Chamber, in a sentence dated last Friday, consider Anboto guilty of 20 attempted murders, one crime of attempted attack against law enforcement officers and another of havoc by attempt. The car used by arab command it did not explode, since the investigators located it before the crime was committed and the Tedax deactivated it.

The National High Court acquitted Iparraguirre for this attack in March 2021, but the Supreme Court forced the trial to be repeated with other magistrates because the evidence of the fingerprints found in the vehicle was “erroneously omitted”. An element that has now been key to imposing the sentence of 425 years in prison, the highest of those issued against her. “There are four traces of Iparraguirre on the steering wheel of the car that was loaded with the explosive. In this way there is direct evidence that she was physically present inside the vehicle, and that she grabbed the steering wheel with four of her fingers, ”the magistrates point out in their sentence last Friday.

Despite the high sentence imposed, the court recalls that Anboto will serve a maximum of 30 years in prison, according to the Penal Code in force when he committed them. The terrorist, who became head of ETA and who has more pending cases, was part of the arab command and already accumulates 10 trials in the National High Court.

Of all his processes in Spain, nine have resulted in convictions. In addition to the sentence for the Mendizorroza attack, the ETA member accumulates 122 years in prison for the murder of Luciano Cortizo, commander of the Army, in 1995; 50 years for the shooting in 1995 against the policemen who guarded the entrance to the DNI offices in Bilbao —which caused the death of one agent and left another quadriplegic—; 70 years and 8 months in prison for the murder of two police officers in Vitoria in August 1987, during the patron saint festivities of the Virgen Blanca; 11 years in prison for placing a bomb in 1994 next to a bank in Getxo (Bizkaia), which caused no victims; 39 years for the murder in 1985 of Estanislao Galíndez, postman from the Alava town of Amurrio, whom the gang considered a confidant of the security forces; 15 years for ordering the death of King Juan Carlos I on the occasion of the inauguration of the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao in 1997; 46 years for planting a booby trap in a bar in Escoriaza (Gipuzkoa) in 1987; and 15 years for the attack on the Amurrio Palace of Justice in 1996, which left no fatalities.

What affects the most is what happens closest. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The Spanish courts have also acquitted her for the attack committed in 1997 against a police station in Oviedo. This ruling has been appealed by the Prosecutor before the Supreme Court. Anboto, who is currently in prison, is also being investigated in her capacity as head of ETA as the “mediate author by domain” of attacks committed by her subordinates — a kind of intellectual instigator of the crimes, having absolute control of the gang—among other cases, for the attack in 1997 against Miguel Ángel Blanco, PP councilor in Ermua (Bizkaia).