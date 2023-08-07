The Catalan independence movement highlights its internal clashes when it comes to drafting the list of requests to endorse an investiture by Pedro Sánchez. The former counselor of the Generalitat Dolors Bassa (Esquerra) has defended that “the amnesty is a good justification for the support of the pro-independence parties” for the re-election of the acting president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, while also the former counselor Joaquim Forn (Junts) He has labeled it insufficient.

The ex-counselors, both indicted for the illegal referendum of 1-O, have expressed themselves in an article in Vilaweb, picked up by the Europa Press agency this Monday. They were asked if an amnesty for the legal cases that led to the independence challenge justifies the green light for the investiture of Sánchez.

Bassa has said that in the previous legislature they claimed amnesty and self-determination, but has assessed that “the conflict has been recognized”, pardons have been granted and changes have been made to the Penal Code: “We have begun the path of amnesty” . He has also claimed, in addition to amnesty, that the negotiation has to go towards the “removal of the conflict” and, likewise, puts the focus on “improving the lives of citizens” and alludes to the need to give protection and recognition to Catalan and to Catalan culture.

Forn, for his part, has maintained that the amnesty does not resolve the conflict and has affirmed that they cannot agree without addressing issues such as the right to self-determination, the protection of the teaching model, the presence of the Catalan language in Europe and the revision of the financing model. “Without a clear commitment to these issues, I don’t see it as possible to come up with a pact with Pedro Sánchez,” he added.

Dolors Bassa, former Minister of Labor, was sentenced to 12 years in prison and 12 years of absolute disqualification in the trial of process, when she was found guilty of the crime of sedition and also of the crime of embezzlement of public funds. Forn, President Carles Puigdemont’s Interior Minister, was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison and 10 and a half years of absolute disqualification for sedition.

Strategic discrepancies are a constant within the political forces that represent the Catalan independence movement, and they have once again come to light before the scenario left by the elections on July 23. “It is evident that the strong repression that the independence movement receives has weakened us. Prison, exile and pending legal cases have slowed down the joint force and have divided us”, analyzes Bassa.

