Former England manager Eriksson issues farewell message

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has issued a farewell message after being diagnosed with terminal cancer. His words are quoted by The Mirror.

“I had a good life. I think we all fear the day we die, but life is also death. You have to learn to accept it for what it is. Hopefully, in the end, people will say, yes, he was a good man, but not everyone will say that,” he said. Eriksson said he hopes he will be remembered as a positive guy who tried to do the best he could.

Eriksson thanked the coaches, players and spectators. “Take care of yourself and your life. And live it. Bye,” he concluded his speech.

In January 2024, Eriksson announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer. “At best, I have a year to live, at worst, a little less,” he said at the time.

Eriksson’s last job was at Swedish side Karlstad, where he served as sporting director until February 2023, when he stepped down due to health issues.

During his coaching career, Eriksson worked at the Swedish Gothenburg, Portuguese Benfica, Italian Roma, Lazio and Sampdoria, as well as English Leicester and Manchester City. In addition, the specialist headed the national teams of England, Côte d’Ivoire and the Philippines.