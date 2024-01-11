Former head coach of the England national football team Sven-Göran Eriksson has terminal cancer. The specialist spoke about this on January 11 Sveriges Radio.

“Everyone understands that I have a very serious illness. Many people guess that it is cancer, and this is true. I have to fight as long as I can,” he said.

Eriksson added that, at best, he has a year to live. At worst, a little less.

Now the coach is 75 years old, he has worked in Portuguese, Italian, Swedish and English football clubs. Eriksson also led the national teams of England, Cote d'Ivoire and the Philippines. He became the first foreign coach of the English team.

The England team under his leadership competed in the 2002 and 2006 World Championships and the 2004 European Championship.

In 2023, due to health problems, the coach left the Swedish Karlstad.