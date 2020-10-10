LondonMonte Lynch, a former England cricketer, alleged that he was racially abused by his fellow players and spectators in county cricket when he was active as a player. Lynch also joined the list of players who have alleged racial abuse. Earlier Azim Rafiq accused Yorkshire Cricket Club of being ‘institutionally racist’. Lynch, in an interview to ‘The Cricketer’ magazine, alleged that “articles containing racist comments were inserted under the door of my hotel room”. He said, ‘Orange boxes and milk were filled in my box. I faced many issues. ‘ He said that during the ODI match at Headingley, three old people associated with Yorkshire said, “We will give a good opportunity to hide blacks like you tomorrow”. He said, ‘We were often called’ Bran ‘. ” Lynch was born in Guyana. He came to England at the age of 13. He has represented Surrey and Gloucestershire. He has played three ODIs for England in 1988. Lynch said that he is looking forward to releasing his autobiography next year which will mention the troubles of his playing days.