Officials at the official residence in Buenos Aires may corroborate Fabiola Yañez’s allegations against former Argentine President Alberto Fernández, to whom she was married. The former first lady accuses Fernández of domestic violence after four years of marriage. The politician is under investigation and had his cell phone seized in recent days.

This Sunday (11), in an interview with the Argentine newspaper The Nationemployees who worked at the official presidential residence during Fernández’s administration claimed that they had seen Yañez being attacked by the then president of Argentina. The Peronist denies all accusations.

According to the newspaper, at least one employee witnessed scenes of violence between Fernández and his ex-wife at Quinta dos Olivos, the president’s official residence. In the reported case, the employee, who is a military man, says he had to separate them from a fight in which the then president was pulling the former first lady’s hair and arm.

According to the military officer, the two were no longer together at the time, but Yañez lived in a guest house on the grounds of the official residence. Fernández had arrived at the location in the presidential helicopter and went straight to the house where his ex-wife lived. The intention was to see the couple’s son. Yañez’s screams, however, caught the attention of employees who had to break up the fight.

Another employee told the Argentine newspaper that he did not witness any scenes of violence between the couple, but that the employees probably saw the bruises on Fabiola Yañez. “We are not talking about an isolated house in the Andes mountains. Around 200 people work, enter or leave the Quinta every day… And we all felt the hostile atmosphere that was there,” said the former employee.

“Aesthetic treatment,” says Fernández about Yañez’s bruises

After Fabiola’s complaint, the Argentine press published photos of the former first lady with bruises on her face and arms. In one of the images, a screenshot of a conversation with Fernández, the woman sends a photo of her black eye to the then president and says: “This is when you hit me by accident.”

In response, the leftist apologized, saying he “felt bad” about what had happened. In an interview with Argentine journalist Horacio Verbitsky, the former president once again denied the accusations and attributed Fabiola’s bruises to a cosmetic procedure to treat wrinkles.

Alberto Fernández is banned from approaching Yañez and from leaving Argentina. The leftist is the first former Argentine president to be investigated for domestic violence. Fernández left the Casa Rosada in 2023 after losing the elections to Javier Milei.