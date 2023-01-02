One of the key parts of the video game industry is the final section, the one that has to do with sales. Here thousands of vendors intervene who deal with dads, moms, children with thousands of doubts and others. A Reddit user was given the task of answering all the doubts of other users about what it meant to work in a store, in this case, the Gamers chain.

One question that stands out for the obvious is why these establishments stopped selling video games and now have pure Funkos. The Reddit user countered that this was due to Gamers merging with Gameplanet.

Another interesting fact is what happens with games that are not sold. For example, they stay on display until they hit a really low price.

It also explains how it works to get the games to sell. Finally, it is the same company of Gamers and Gameplanet and technically it is a monopoly to buy video games in Mexico.

Other users mention distributors like Ingram, which is the one in charge of distributing everything that has to do with Xbox in Mexico.

When is the best time to buy video games in a specialized store?

The Reddit user revealed an interesting tidbit about when the sales and price changes are on. For example, the source points out that the strongest adjustments come in the first week of the month and each quarter there is a change in all prices. The key is on the first Monday of the month and on the Monday closest to the 15th.

Secondly, Dedicated stores such as Games or Gameplanet directly confront Amazon, which, although they are not digital sales, are very direct sales. They are even suffering with the issue of pre-sales.

Opening a store means buying from GamePlanet

In this Ask Me Anything from Reddit also raised the question of whether it would be a good idea to open a specialized store and there the user says that Gameplanet is the distributor of stores like Liverpool and, in addition, Amazon has its own channels.

Even other users said that many video game sellers make a living from reselling titles and repairing consoles, even from the repaired equipment they sell in bazaars.

Another interesting fact has to do with the store is why it smells so much like gum and well, it has to do with why they have a machine emitting that smell at all times, so it’s not something strange. It must be a strategy so that people do not leave.

Would you work in a video game store? Tell us in the comments.

