A former employee has filed a lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani for “sexual assault and harassment”. She is claiming damages of 10 million dollars (9.2 million euros). Giuliani also allegedly made her work “unbearable” with “alcohol-soaked tirades and sexist, racist and anti-Semitic remarks”.

The indictment also states that Giuliani “often demanded oral sex (from the employee) while on the phone with high-profile friends and clients, including then-President Trump.” Giuliani is the former counsel for the former president and served as mayor of New York from 1994 to 2002.

The woman who filed the lawsuit joined Giuliani in January 2019 as director of business development, for an annual salary of $1 million. She claims the abuse started almost immediately after she started her new job. “He made it clear that satisfying his sexual desires – which were almost always and everywhere – was an absolute requirement of her work,” the indictment said. See also Senators present request to create CPI to investigate electoral harassment

It also says that the now 78-year-old Giuliani forced her to perform oral sex in his apartment “against her will”. Giuliani is also said to have regularly insisted that she “work naked, or in a bikini or in a pair of shorts with an American flag on them that he had bought for her”. In the evening, Giuliani would also have regularly facetimed her “from his bed, where he was visibly touching himself under a white sheet”.

A spokesman for Giuliani called the allegations “pure harassment and attempted extortion” in a statement. According to him, Giuliani completely denies the charges and intends to “defend himself thoroughly against it”.