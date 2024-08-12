Home policy

From: Tadhg Nail

Trump is coming under further pressure ahead of the US election and the duel against Kamala Harris. A former employee even speaks of an “implosion” of the candidacy.

Washington, DC – The former communications director of Donald Trump in the White House sees an impending “implosion” of the campaign of the former US President. This has even already begun. Anthony Scaramucci also refrained from US election not to criticize Trump. But that wasn’t always the case.

“The implosion has begun,” Scaramucci is convinced in his post on the short message service X on Monday (12 August). Trump’s campaign, he continues, is in disarray. And “the ‘little’ Trump” is therefore looking for “scapegoats and personnel changes”. The post has been read around 1.5 million times so far.

Donald Trump’s former White House communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, sees an implosion of the ex-president’s candidacy. © Montage: Pablo Martinez/John Bazemore/dpa

Former advisor sees “implosion” in Trump’s candidacy before US election – because of Harris

Trump does not come off well in other posts by the former communications consultant either. In one, he says that Trump is a “timid little man” who will easily retreat if the polls become less promising. This happened according to the US-Portal Newsweekafter the former president claimed in a post on his own platform, Truth Social, that he was leading “in almost all REAL polls,” even though polling firms Kamala Harris nationwide and in several contested states at the time.

But even though Scaramucci is now a vocal critic of Trump, that wasn’t always the case. On July 21, 2017, Trump, who was then US president, appointed the hedge fund manager as the designated White House communications director – a position he would hold for just ten days. How did that come about? Before his appointment, Scaramucci had been a relatively unknown financier from New York. That was about to change abruptly when, five days later, on July 26, 2017, he called New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza and launched into a harsh verbal tirade against his perceived enemies within the administration.

Scaramucci criticizes Trump – long before the 2024 US election, both were on the same team

He threatened to fire the entire communications staff of the Trump administration, called then-White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus a “fucking paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoid” and accused Priebus – who was fired two days later – of leaking damaging information to the media. The next day, Scaramucci called CNN and again fumed about his frustration with leaks in the White House. A little later, it was revealed that Scaramucci’s wife had previously asked him for a divorce shortly before the birth of their child – partly because she was frustrated that he had accepted a job with Trump.

These public breakdowns and his personal sins made it clear that the hedge fund manager was completely overwhelmed in a role for which he was not qualified. His departure from the administration was announced on July 31, 2017. The brevity of his time in the White House has since become a running joke. However, the brief episode did not initially change the relationship between the two men.

Trump under pressure ahead of 2024 US election – former employees repeatedly criticise

It was not until 2019 that the public rift broke out. It began with Trump’s verbal attacks on Democratic Senator Ilhan Omar and other Black Democrats – attacks that Scaramucci described as “racist and unacceptable”. The last straw was Scaramucci’s appearance at MSNBC on August 10, 2019, where he described Trump’s trip to the victims of the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, as a “disaster.” Then-President Trump had himself photographed there next to a baby, with his thumb raised. Next to a baby, the US portal judged Vox at the time, which had been orphaned by a shooter who had closely followed Trump’s rhetoric.

A long exchange of blows followed Twitter (today: X), in which Trump repeatedly attacked Scaramucci. Scaramucci did not accept this in silence, but launched a public counterattack that continues to this day. Many of Trump’s former employees “ostentatiously turned against him in what could be described as moral decontamination, a cleansing of the soul,” wrote the British Guardian in 2020. But few have done it with such vehemence as Anthony Scaramucci – whom the former US President described in a half-hour interview as “very crazy”, “vile”, “thoroughly racist”, “son of a bitch”, “insanely narcissistic” and “crazy”.

However, only the coming weeks until the US election in November will show whether Scaramucci is right in his claim of an “implosion” in Trump’s team. (tpn)