The rumor arose that the video game store chain GameStop destroyed video games, everything seemed to be a simple rumor until someone came up with the idea to post the question on Twitter. The surprise was when the response came from a former employee of what is one of the most recognized video game stores in the United States.

Tomm Hulett with Twitter handle @Hypnocrite posted: “Hello, it’s me. I once worked at GameStop. Now that they’re accepting retro games, I’m sure later when they decide to stop doing it their stock of retro games will be destroyed. Which means there will be fewer retro games on the planet.”

This reached internet forums where gamers were outraged by the measures that the store takes with the stock that it cannot keep on display. And it is that, of course, for a company of this type it is easier to destroy what does not move than to keep it occupying a place on shelves where there could be a product that does generate income and that has turnover.

Via: Reset Era

Editor’s note: What do I tell you friends? Business is business, even if the company decided to give these games away, that means wasting time and money.