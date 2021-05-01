Former US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer Victor Manharres spoke about the “catastrophe” created by President Joe Biden on the southern border. He told RIA Newsthat Biden’s immigration policy led to this.

Manharres noted that the American president does not have a clear plan to contain the flow of migrants.

“I would characterize the president’s actions on immigration issues as a disaster. The Biden administration has no publicized plan, they simply destroyed the existing policies of the previous administration, ”Manharres said, adding that Biden’s policies endangered migrants who want to enter the United States and obtain asylum.

He predicted that the crisis on the southern border of the United States would worsen if immigration policy did not change.

On April 28, US President Joe Biden addressed Congress. In his speech, in particular, he spoke about the need to end the “exhausting war on migration” and proposed a plan that includes an eight-year path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants. Prior to this, Biden stopped funding the construction of the wall on the border with Mexico.

Today in the United States, there are more than 11 million people who have illegally entered the country. On February 19, Washington began the first phase of the program, in which migrants are helped to issue a virtual registration, after which they are allowed to cross the border.