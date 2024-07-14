Thief who stole dozens of dolls from a store arrested in St. Petersburg

A Russian citizen accused of grand theft has been detained in St. Petersburg. This was reported on Sunday, July 14, by Telegram-channel “Mash on Moika”.

According to the publication, some time ago, employees of a children’s goods store found several dozen dolls missing during an inventory. After studying the surveillance camera footage, it was established that the thief was a former employee of the store who, together with a loader, took the goods from the warehouse. The police located the 29-year-old thief and detained him.

After interrogation, the suspect was released on bail. The doll thief faces up to six years in prison.

On January 17, it was reported that the former candidate for mayor of Krasnogorsk stole sex toys from a store worth 600 thousand rubles.