Corruption and fraud against BMW. The German prosecutor points the finger at a former employee of the Munich car manufacturer, accused of having cheated the Teutonic brand causing damages for millions of euros. To report the incident is the German magazine WirtschaftsWoche, which explains how the man, a former senior executive of the group, would have to pay him 18 charges for corruption commercial and 33 counts of breach of trust. The local magazine cited judicial sources, with BMW still declining to make any statements on the matter.

According to the Munich court, the damage caused to BMW would amount to 2.7 million euros. Automotive News Europe tried to clarify what happened, explaining that the former employee of the German car manufacturer would have received over the years bribes worth 2.4 million euros, in a period between 2007 and 2015 The money obtained would have been used to pilot the award of some contracts. In addition to the former BMW employee also 4 other people ended up in the sights of the authorities, including the CEO of a now insolvent consulting firm. Everyone would have denied any responsibility, rejecting the accusations.