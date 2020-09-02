Millions of French people mourned after the Charlie Hebdo attack. Now the process begins. One is far from unity, says the former head of the German edition.

taz: Ms. Straßenburg, on January 11, 2015, 1.5 million people took to the streets in Paris against Islamist terrorism, and in France it was 3.7 million. Everyone was “Charlie”. What’s left of it?

Romy Strassenburg: Anyone who took part in this “March of the Republic” remembers the healing effect of that day very well, the feeling of being able to counteract fear and powerlessness. However, even then the opinions were more differentiated than was perceived abroad. Charlie Hebdo had a small readership, the humor was never mass-compatible. Nevertheless, the name suddenly stood for national unity, for solidarity. However, this was only a snapshot, there was no process of unification or healing. On the contrary: the Front National remained strong, President Macron deepened the social rifts after his election through neoliberal politics, and police violence increased.

Why is so little of the initial feeling left?

Because 2015, with its big questions about identity, religion and terror, was replaced by new questions that revealed new rifts within society. In 2015, we spoke of young Muslims left behind in the suburbs who are radicalizing and becoming terrorists. Since Macron, we have been talking again about a white, French lower class in the urban fringes that no longer sees any future prospects and does not shrink from violence. Therefore, France is probably even further away from social unity or peace than in 2015.

Has the secularism versus religion debate changed in France?

The attacks on Charlie Hebdo and the Jewish supermarket not only represented the painful prelude to a whole series of Islamist-motivated crimes. Above all, they showed that French society does not have enough integrative power to protect young French people from religious radicalization and that this is a great danger can be. That questioned secularism quite decisively. If everything religious is shifted into the private sphere due to the principle of the separation of church and state, this field is also beyond control. For defenders of the secular principle, however, the deeds were precisely the proof that one can counter radicalization only through republican values ​​and institutions. In principle, the positions on both sides have solidified. Some see secularism as a bulwark, others as an excessive, even dangerous principle.

How is freedom of the press discussed today? After all, there were quite a few who blamed “Charlie Hebdo” for the events …

Freedom of the press is always an issue, of course. But here, too, there is no unanimous opinion, because only the personal level of what is reasonable is very different, also in questions of humor. It has always bothered me that so many Charlie equated with French humor, and by no means all French laugh at them Charlie-Caricatures. What is certain, however, is that since the attacks there has always been a particular sensitivity and the question of how blasphemous you can still be if you are exposing yourself to danger.

How real do you consider the threat of radical Islamism to France today? What role do women play in this?

Born in 83, lives in Paris. She was editor-in-chief of the German edition of “Charlie Hebdo” and teaches at a Parisian journalism school.

I think there is a danger, although the security authorities have tried in recent years to investigate the entire scene and break through support networks. The process will show that for the logistics of the CharlieAssassinations many people were necessary, as was the case for the series of attacks on November 13, 2015. I hope that such planning would come to light earlier today. And, yes, research shows that women could be given more terrorist missions in the future because they are less in the focus of the security authorities.

Although the wounds are still deep, there seems to be little interest in the process …

There is no lack of interest. There are just a lot of people who have other worries about Corona and not the time and energy to deal with the events of five years ago.