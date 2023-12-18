The former vice president of Ecuador Jorge Glas, convicted of corruption, took refuge this Sunday in the Mexican embassy in Quito after being requested by the prosecutor's office, the governments of both countries reported.

The politician requested “his entry and safeguard” at the diplomatic headquarters, “expressing fear for his safety and personal freedom,” said a statement from the Mexican government, which specified that he is as a “guest” and that he has not formally requested asylum.

Previously, The Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry had indicated on the social network X that there were reports of Glas' presence in the embassy.

“Ecuador urges the Mexican authorities to invite Mr. Glas to cooperate with the police authorities,” he added. The Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry did not detail whether there is an arrest warrant against the former vice president or the possible accusations against him.

Jorge Glas was sentenced in the first instance to six years in prison for the Odebrecht case.

According to the Quito newspaper El Universo, Glas is wanted to answer for alleged acts of embezzlement in the context of a public work contracted after an earthquake in 2016.

If the former vice president presents a formal request for political asylum, Mexico “will carefully analyze it and gather the necessary information to proceed accordingly, in accordance with the relevant international treaties,” the Mexican Foreign Ministry stressed.

The Mexican government declared itself willing to dialogue with the Ecuadorian authorities. Glas was sentenced in December 2017 to six years in prison for the corruption scheme involving the Brazilian firm Odebrecht. In 2022 he was released on parole.

In recent years, Mexico granted asylum or refuge to other former officials of the government of former President Rafael Correa (2007-2017), such as former Foreign Minister Ricardo Patiño and deputies Soledad Buendía, Carlos Viteri and Gabriela Rivadeneira.

AFP